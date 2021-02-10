JUST IN: Democrats Will Show NEW Video From Inside Capitol Insurrection

Democratic impeachment managers will up the ante on their jaw-dropping presentation from day one of former President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial by showing never-before-seen footage from inside the Capitol insurrection.

On Wednesday morning, PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor was among several journalists to report that day two will feature new video.

“NEWS: The *new* evidence being shown by Democratic House Impeachment Managers today is previously unseen security camera footage shot from inside the Capitol,” Alcindor wrote on Twitter. “A Dem source says that the video will show ‘just how close Trump’s mob came to senators, members of Congress and staff.'”

This news comes a day after the House impeachment managers completely threw Trump’s defense team off track with a presentation that included a harrowing 13-minute video timeline of the insurrection, intercut with Trump’s own words.

Democrats also gained one Republican vote on the question of whether the Senate trial is constitutional.

Going into the trial, polling on convicting Trump and banning him from future office was climbing toward 60 percent, and Democrats’ presentation on day one was met with a near-universally ridiculed performance by Trump’s lawyers. Time will tell what the impact of the new evidence will be.

