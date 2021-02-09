Trump Lawyer Says ‘We Changed What We Were Going to Do’ Because House Managers’ Presentation Was ‘Well-Done’

The argument from Team Trump in the impeachment trial Tuesday started with a very meandering speech by lawyer Bruce Castor that was widely panned.

According to New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman, someone close to Trump said this was a “deliberative strategy.”

FWIW: A Trump adviser tells me Castor is intentionally trying to reduce the emotion in the room after the House managers’ case. Calls it a “deliberative strategy.” — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 9, 2021

But as Castor spoke, he made a rather startling admission about their opening arguments.

Castor started his defense by commending the “outstanding presentation from our opponents,” but much later on in his speech, he actually said the House Democrats’ argument was so well-done they adjusted their presentation.

No, seriously:

“I’ll be quite frank with you. We changed what we were going to do on account that we thought that the House managers’ presentation was well-done. And I wanted you to know that we have responses to those things.”

“I thought that what the first part of the case was, which was the equivalent of a motion to dismiss, was going to be about jurisdiction alone, and one of the fellas who spoke for the House managers… seemed to suggest that there’s something nefarious that we were discussing jurisdiction and trying to get the case dismissed, but this is where it happens in the case, because jurisdiction is the first thing that has to be found,” Castor continued.

“We have counter-arguments to everything that they raised, and you will hear them later on in the case,” he added.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]