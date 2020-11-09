Following Attorney General William Barr’s decision to authorize the Department of Justice to probe any “substantial allegations” of alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election, a top DOJ official left his post overseeing the investigation.

The New York Times reported Monday night that Justice Department official, Richard Pilger, who was slated to aid in the voter fraud investigation, stepped “down from the post within hours” of Barr’s directive.

“Mr. Pilger, a career prosecutor in the department’s Public Integrity Section who oversaw voting-fraud-related investigations, told colleagues he would move to a nonsupervisory role working on corruption prosecutions,” The Times reported.

“Having familiarized myself with the new policy and its ramifications,” Pilger wrote in an email to co-workers at The Department of Justice, which was obtained by The Times. “I must regretfully resign from my role as director of the Election Crimes Branch,” he added.

Here is Richard Pilger’s email to his colleagues. pic.twitter.com/dXZqzMbG6f — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) November 10, 2020

Pilger, bluntly called out the Barr memo, saying it was tantamount to “abrogating the forty-year old Non-Interference Policy for ballot fraud investigation in the period prior to elections becoming certified and uncontested.”

