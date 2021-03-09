JUST IN: FBI Releases New Surveillance Video of Suspect Who Placed Pipe Bombs Outside RNC, DNC

The FBI has released some surveillance video in their ongoing investigation of pipe bombs that were placed outside the RNC and DNC offices on Jan. 5, one night before the violent riots at the Capitol.

A number of the rioters have already been charged, but the feds are still looking into who planted those pipe bombs. Weeks after the riots, the FBI said that they were planted “between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.” on the 5th.

The Associated Press reported at the time, after speaking with law enforcement, “The two explosive devices were very similar, and both were about a foot long with end caps and wiring that appeared to be attached to a timer.”

The new security camera video released by the FBI showed an individual carrying a bag down an alley between the RNC headquarters and the Capitol Hill Club.

NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams appeared on MSNBC Tuesday to break down the new video, which also shows the individual walking down the street and briefly stopping to set the bag down for a moment.

“We knew before that they were made of metal pipe and that they had a common kitchen wind-up timer attached,” Williams said. “The FBI has now said that this was a one-inch pipe, and interestingly, that the explosive material in the pipe was homemade black powder, not the kind of black powder that you would buy to perhaps load your own ammunition rounds.”

One important question Williams raised was why the bombs weren’t discovered until the next day. “Why did it take so long for them to be found?”

You can watch MSNBC’s report above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]