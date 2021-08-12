JUST IN: #FreeBritney One Step Closer to Reality as Jamie Spears Agrees to Step Down as Conservator

Major news in the world of Britney Spears today as her father, Jamie Spears, has agreed to step down from her conservatorship.

According to a report by TMZ, Mr. Spears filed legal documents with the court on Thursday in which he defending his handling of his famous daughter’s affairs, and criticized his ex-wife and Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, as being unsupportive of their daughter. He argued that the conservatorship had been necessary in 2008 because Britney was “in crisis, desperately in need of help,” “suffering mentally and emotionally,” and”being manipulated by predators and in financial distress.”

Nonetheless, Mr. Spears agreed to relinquish his role to avoid an ongoing “public battle” with her:

There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate … and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests… Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.

Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, seemed unimpressed by her father’s agreement to step down, telling TMZ that they were “pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognize that he must be removed,” adding that they were “disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.”

Variety had additional information about Rosengart’s reaction, with the attorney vowing to continue the “vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate,” and urged Mr. Spears, instead of “taking cheap shots at his own daughter” to “remain silent” and “step aside immediately.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com