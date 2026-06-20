British Prime Minister Keir Starmer may be gearing up to resign from office amid internal pressure from his own party, according to new reports.

The Telegraph reported on Saturday that a senior government figure said Starmer is realizing the “game is up” and he’s beginning to think about ways to “shore up his legacy.”

The government official said there has been lots of movement in Starmer’s cabinet amid recent local election losses.

A Labour MP told The Telegraph they believe Starmer will announce his resignation as soon as Monday.

“There’s no one left. Literally people whose relatives work in No 10 or people who are long term personal friends of Keir’s are pretty much the only ones left,” the person said about Starmer’s dwindling support.

Another government figure told the outlet that if Starmer does not resign soon he could end up in “mass resignation territory.”

The Sun also reported that Starmer is weighing whether he has enough support to take on Andy Burnham after a victory in Makerfield.

“I think there is just a 25 per cent chance he fights on now,” a senior ally told The Sun.

Several senior insiders told the outlet that Starmer’s mood had changed recently after Burnham’s victory. Burnham is seen as Starmer’s greatest challenger as a fellow Labour Party member.

The Sun reported Starmer “held a series of meetings and phone calls with his closest Cabinet ministers and senior allies on Friday.”

The Observor also reported that Starmer expects to resign on Monday after meeting with advisors, donors, and trade union leaders.

Starmer has been defiant about calls to resign as his political support has taken hits and his own party has questioned the effectiveness of his leadership.

“I know that people are frustrated by the state of Britain, frustrated by politics, and some people are frustrated with me,” he said last month. “I know I have my doubters, and I know I need to prove them wrong, and I will.”

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