JUST IN: New Photo and Video Evidence From Trump Raid Revealed In Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant

New photo and video evidence from the raid on ex-President Donald Trump was revealed when more of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant was unsealed.

It was the raid heard ’round the world. Almost a year ago now, the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home kicked off a stream of invective and threats against the FBI and eventually led to Trump’s arrest and arraignment on 37 counts related to violations of the Espionage Act.

On Wednesday, Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart unsealed portions of the Mar-a-Lago warrant that revealed new photographic and video evidence, among other things.

Among the revelations is a new photo showing 61 boxes of material in a Mar-a-Lago storeroom:

The warrant says, of the photo, “The purpose of the photograph was to show FPOTUS the volume of boxes that remained in the STORAGE ROOM. The STORAGE-PHOTO, which appears below, captures approximately sixty-one of the FPOTUS BOXES located in the STORAGE ROOM.”

The warrant also contains detailed descriptions of surveillance footage showing Trump co-defendant Walt Nauta moving boxes out of a storage room:

By reviewing the camera footage provided by the Trump Organization in response to the subpoena, the FBI has determined the following: On May 24, 2022, WITNESS 5 is observed exiting the ANTEROOM doorway with three boxes. On May 30, 2022, four days after WITNESS 5’s interview with the FBI during which the location of boxes was a significant subject of questioning, WITNESS 5 is observed exiting the ANTEROOM doorway with approximately fifty Bankers boxes, consistent with the description of the FPOTUS BOXES. FBI did not observe this quantity of boxes being returned to the STORAGE ROOM through the ANTEROOM entrance in its review of the footage. The next day, on June 1, 2022, WITNESS 5 is observed carrying eleven brown cardboard boxes out the ANTEROOM entrance. One box did not have a lid on it and appeared to contain papers. The day after that, on June 2, 2022, WITNESS 5 is observed moving twenty-five to thirty boxes, some of which were brown cardboard boxes and others of which were Bankers boxes consistent with the description of the FPOTUS BOXES, into the entrance of the ANTEROOM. Approximately three and a half hours later, WITNESS 5 is observed escorting FPOTUS COUNSEL 1 in through the entrance of the ANTEROOM, and FPOTUS COUNSEL 1 is not observed leaving until approximately two and a half hours later. On June 3, 2022, FPOTUS COUNSEL 1 is escorted through the ANTEROOM entrance by an unidentified individual wearing a jacket with “USSS POLICE” printed on the back. The unidentified individual and FPOTUS COUNSEL 1 exit the ANTEROOM entrance moments later. FPOTUS COUNSEL 1 appeared to be carrying a Redweld envelope after exiting the ANTEROOM.

The New York Times notes several other new details from the warrant, some of which involve Trump attorney Evan Corcoran.

