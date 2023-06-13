JUST IN: CNN Reports ‘DONALD TRUMP NOW UNDER ARREST’ — Will Be Assigned Probation Officer

CNN reported ex-President Donald Trump’s booking in federal court with a banner graphic that blared “DONALD TRUMP NOW UNDER ARREST” — and he will be assigned a probation officer.

Since Monday, CNN teams have been reporting live from Florida ahead of Trump’s first appearance in court on 37 counts related to violations of the Espionage Act Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday afternoon’s edition of CNN’s The Arrest & Arraignment of Donald Trump, that coverage included the news that Trump was being booked, and will be assigned a probation officer according to former U.S. Attorney Marcos Jimenez:

ANDERSON COOPER: Marcos Jimenez. He’s a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida. He’s outside the courthouse. Mr. Jimenez. Can you talk a little bit about what is going on now inside the processing part? It seems is over?

MARCOS JIMINEZ: Yes. Well, now that he’s been processed by the probation office, he is now heading up to the 13th floor, to the largest courtroom that we have in the courthouse. And he’s going to have, despite the craziness out here and the gravity of the case, he’s going to have a very basic perfunctory initial appearance and arraignment. And I’m sure it’s been talked about a lot, but the conditions of his release will be set. He’ll plead not guilty and then he’ll go home. And after that, he’ll be assigned a probation officer and he will have to deal with that probation officer and whatever conditions of release are set by the judge.

ANDERSON COOPER: And in terms of of the venue moving forward, whether this if it goes to trial would be in West Palm Beach, how is that determined?

MARCOS JIMINEZ: Well, the judge assigned to this case, Aileen Cannon, sits in Fort Pierce. It’s the farthest north in our district. It’s 130 miles north of Miami. It’s a very small courthouse here. It’s a very large courthouse and is more able to handle big cases like this. And I would not be surprised if the case was tried here in Miami. I think it’s an interesting choice because the composition of the jury pool may change depending on where you’re located. I would think that if you’re the defense attorney in this case, you want the case as far north as possible, where the jurors tend to be more conservative rather than in a more diverse city like Miami.

ANDERSON COOPER: Is it possible that the conditions for his release that he could be barred from leaving the country so possible?

MARCOS JIMINEZ: Yes, the standard condition of release is that you cannot travel outside of the district without the court’s permission and without the probation officers permission. Typically, what happens is if a defendant has, lives elsewhere or has to appear in court elsewhere, travel will be permitted to those particular districts. Now, this is an incredibly different situation because you have a person who’s running for office and he’s going to be in every district potentially in this country. So they’re going to have to set extremely broad conditions of his release, which is unprecedented.