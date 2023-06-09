JUST IN: Trump Lawyers QUIT as Ex-President Announces New Legal Team on Classified Docs Case

Former President Donald Trump announced on Friday morning that he would be hiring new lawyers to defend him in the impending federal criminal case against him, or as he put it “the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time” after they resigned on Friday morning

On Truth Social, Trump updated his followers on his legal team, explaining that “For purposes of fighting the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time, now moving to the Florida Courts, I will be represented by Todd Blanche, Esq., and a firm to be named later.”

“I want to thank Jim Trusty and John Rowley for their work, but they were up against a very dishonest, corrupt, evil, and ‘sick’ group of people, the likes of which has not been seen before,” he continued. “We will be announcing additional lawyers in the coming days. When will Joe Biden be Indicted for his many crimes against our Nation? MAGA!”

In a statement, Trusty clarified that he and Rowley had resigned:

This morning we tendered our resignations as counsel to President Trump and we will no longer represent him on either the indicted case or the January 6 investigation. It has been an honor to have spent the last year defending him and we know he will be vindicated in his battle against the Biden administration’s partisan weaponization of the American justice system. Now that the case has been filed in Miami, this is a logical moment for us to step aside and let others carry the cases through to completion.

They say it’s because of the move to Miami but this was not planned as of yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Fe7PKGnPBj — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 9, 2023



Trump informed the world that he would be indicted on Thursday evening, describing it as a “DARK DAY for the United States of America.” He faces seven charges, including for “illegal retention of classified documents, obstruction, and conspiracy,” pertaining to his refusal to hand over classified documents he took with him after leaving the White House in January 2021.

Earlier this spring, Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. He is under multiple other investigations, with one focused on his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the January 6 Capitol riot and the other pertaining to his efforts to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to declare him the winner in the Peach State.

