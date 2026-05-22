A Fox News segment has set social media alight this week after a guest spoke to hosts while wearing what looked like a mask straight out of the Mission: Impossible movies.

On Tuesday, Vice Adm. Robert Harward, a retired Navy SEAL once in line to be Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser during the president’s first term, appeared on America’s Newsroom to talk Iran with hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.

In the days since the interview, some eagle-eyed social media users have pointed out a suspicious separation between Harward’s skin and, well, something else. The speculation ran so rampant that Polymarket even began taking bets on it.

Among them was left-wing pundit Ed Krassenstein, who posed the question, “Can anyone really explain this? Why does it look like Fox News put a man with a mask in their show?”

Can anyone really explain this? Why does it look like Fox News put a man with a mask in their show? The clip is from America’s Newsroom on Fox News featuring retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward discussing U.S. policy on Iran under Trump. Fox News has claimed it’s a compression… pic.twitter.com/DxbiIJQvik — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 22, 2026

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo called the viral mask talk “a silly thing to focus on,” saying there are “plenty of legitimate concerns” in reality. But that didn’t stop him from commenting on it two more times.

What a silly thing to focus on (and drive suspicion)…deal with reality, there are plenty of legitimate concerns. https://t.co/dTpN9t1u3n — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 22, 2026

The guy doesnt have a mask on https://t.co/t5UNlMtkcq — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 22, 2026

Yes, I do. But that doesnt mean he is wearing a mask…and the way logic works…my not knowing what it is, does not make it what you say it is https://t.co/ECH3fhCDm3 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 22, 2026

Conservative podcaster Meghan McCain invoked another viral moment of years’ past when she proclaimed, “That motherf*cker is NOT real!”

That motherfucker is NOT real! https://t.co/YluAu81dbd — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 22, 2026

Others followed with thoughts of their own.

Admiral Robert Harward is GOING VIRAL Here are BOTH CLIPS UNEDITED of the interview from 5/18 and yesterday 5/21 People are saying it is NOT HIM it is someone else WEARING a mask. To me it looks and sounds like two different people, but both are of him Watch and tell me what… https://t.co/o6xDzXdk6x pic.twitter.com/M5u1KaE9rO — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) May 22, 2026

I am hereby boycotting any further activities of any kind in my life until someone Googles "Robert Harward Fox News mask" and explains to me like I am a 5 year-old exactly what in the B-horror-movie hell I just saw Seriously, just shutting my life down until this is resolved — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 22, 2026

This is great. A guy on fox news wearing a mask (look at his lower neck). Everything is fake. https://t.co/g0RY8cftxE — JP Sears (@AwakenWithJP) May 22, 2026

This is the weirdest shit I've ever seen Wtf https://t.co/eyYUcffucc — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 22, 2026

For the gambling set, Polymarket emerged with a poll asking, “Was the Fox News guest wearing a mask?”

🚨 NEW POLYMARKET: Was the Fox News guest wearing a mask? https://t.co/hU2u0oJwxp — Polymarket (@Polymarket) May 22, 2026

Mediaite reached out to Harward and Fox News for an explanation of what exactly was going on there. Those messages were not immediately returned on Friday.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!