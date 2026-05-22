Social Media Loses Its Mind Over Fox News Guest Appearing to Wear Creepy, Full-Face Mask
A Fox News segment has set social media alight this week after a guest spoke to hosts while wearing what looked like a mask straight out of the Mission: Impossible movies.
On Tuesday, Vice Adm. Robert Harward, a retired Navy SEAL once in line to be Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser during the president’s first term, appeared on America’s Newsroom to talk Iran with hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.
In the days since the interview, some eagle-eyed social media users have pointed out a suspicious separation between Harward’s skin and, well, something else. The speculation ran so rampant that Polymarket even began taking bets on it.
Among them was left-wing pundit Ed Krassenstein, who posed the question, “Can anyone really explain this? Why does it look like Fox News put a man with a mask in their show?”
NewsNation host Chris Cuomo called the viral mask talk “a silly thing to focus on,” saying there are “plenty of legitimate concerns” in reality. But that didn’t stop him from commenting on it two more times.
Conservative podcaster Meghan McCain invoked another viral moment of years’ past when she proclaimed, “That motherf*cker is NOT real!”
Others followed with thoughts of their own.
For the gambling set, Polymarket emerged with a poll asking, “Was the Fox News guest wearing a mask?”
Mediaite reached out to Harward and Fox News for an explanation of what exactly was going on there. Those messages were not immediately returned on Friday.
Watch above via Fox News.
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