‘All Time Trump Clip’: Prez Sparks an Avalanche of Takes With Comments on Attending Son’s Wedding

President Donald Trump sparked a wave of mockery and wisecracks on Thursday after he told reporters he wasn’t sure if he’d have the time to attend his eldest son’s wedding.

The president was asked in the Oval Office about Donald Trump Jr.’s upcoming Bahamas wedding to socialite Bettina Anderson. “He’d like me to go. It’s going to be just a small little private affair,” Trump replied, adding:

I’m going to try and make it. I’m in the midst — I said, ‘You know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.’ That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend I get killed — by the fake news of course I’m talking about. But he’s uh — and a very — person I’ve known for a long time. And hopefully they’re going to have a great marriage.

Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) had some fun with the moment and wrote on X, “My son has a soccer game this weekend. He’d like me to go. I’m going to try. I said, this is not good timing for me. He’s a person I’ve known for a long time.”

Fox News’s Jessica Tarlov took a less comical approach in replying, writing, “There would surely be time to go to his son’s wedding and manipulate the oil markets. It is a long weekend after all.”

There would surely be time to go to his son’s wedding and manipulate the oil markets. It is a long weekend after all. https://t.co/t4iEIyt8qJ — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) May 21, 2026

Below are some additional reactions:

Trump has gone golfing 14 times since the Iran War started. He has spent umpteen hours obsessing over every Republican who ever crossed him, over his ballroom, his arch, his reflecting pool renovation. But his oldest son gets married and it's "I have a thing called Iran" lol https://t.co/CYgUqolLCy — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) May 21, 2026

Using this as my excuse for the next wedding I want to skip https://t.co/Z5pTAa5fOO — Lydia Moynihan (@LydiaMoynihan) May 21, 2026

Donald Trump has played golf on 111 days (22%) of his second term. But he can’t make time for his son’s wedding! https://t.co/XRphkk6R8X — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) May 21, 2026

Weekends are a time to devote to making statements to mislead commodities and stock markets in advance of their Monday openings. Not for weddings. C'mon, Aaron. You know better. https://t.co/OGueImvoeb — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) May 21, 2026

You cannot skip your son's wedding. https://t.co/dp8EvFa1eJ — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 21, 2026

“He’s a person I’ve known for a long time” has the same energy as “It’s their house, he’s supposed to be there!” https://t.co/UpWFtfddcs pic.twitter.com/wZS3YDhsd8 — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) May 21, 2026

Imagine hearing your dad tell the entire country he's not sure your wedding fits into his schedule. The guy found time for 300 golf outings, but attending his son's wedding requires careful consideration. https://t.co/Yy7eu5Rnoh — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 21, 2026

Trump is considering skipping his son's wedding??? https://t.co/3zKsxVnFvo — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) May 21, 2026

this is an all time Trump clip https://t.co/YXgVXNQLzK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2026

The most relatable thing about this disgusting man is that he hates his idiot sons. https://t.co/mflOgzDX0v — Secular Talk (KyleKulinskiShow@bsky.social) (@KyleKulinski) May 21, 2026

__

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!