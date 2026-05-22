‘All Time Trump Clip’: Prez Sparks an Avalanche of Takes With Comments on Attending Son’s Wedding
President Donald Trump sparked a wave of mockery and wisecracks on Thursday after he told reporters he wasn’t sure if he’d have the time to attend his eldest son’s wedding.
The president was asked in the Oval Office about Donald Trump Jr.’s upcoming Bahamas wedding to socialite Bettina Anderson. “He’d like me to go. It’s going to be just a small little private affair,” Trump replied, adding:
I’m going to try and make it. I’m in the midst — I said, ‘You know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.’ That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend I get killed — by the fake news of course I’m talking about.
But he’s uh — and a very — person I’ve known for a long time. And hopefully they’re going to have a great marriage.
Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) had some fun with the moment and wrote on X, “My son has a soccer game this weekend. He’d like me to go. I’m going to try. I said, this is not good timing for me. He’s a person I’ve known for a long time.”
Fox News’s Jessica Tarlov took a less comical approach in replying, writing, “There would surely be time to go to his son’s wedding and manipulate the oil markets. It is a long weekend after all.”
Below are some additional reactions:
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