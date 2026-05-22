‘JUSTICE!’ Trump Boasts He ‘Gave Up a Lot of Money’ to Create $1.8 Billion ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’

President Donald Trump framed his decision to settle a $10 billion lawsuit he had brought against the IRS as a selfless act aimed at “helping others” in a Friday morning Truth Social post.

“I gave up a lot of money in allowing the just announced Anti-Weaponization Fund to go forward. I could have settled my case, including the illegal release of my Tax Returns and the equally illegal BREAK IN of Mar-a-Lago, for an absolute fortune,” declared the president. “Instead, I am helping others, who were so badly abused by an evil, corrupt, and weaponized Biden Administration, receive, at long last, JUSTICE!”

As part of the settlement between Trump and the government, the Department of Justice will operate a $1.776 billion fund that will be doled out to those whom commissioners, appointed by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, deem victims of unfair treatment by the government.

“The U.S. Department of Justice today announced that as a part of the settlement agreement in President Donald J. Trump v. Internal Revenue Service, the Attorney General established ‘The Anti-Weaponization Fund’ to provide a systematic process to hear and redress claims of others who suffered weaponization and lawfare,” read the DOJ’s official press release introducing the program. “The Fund will have the power to issue formal apologies and monetary relief owed to claimants. Submission of a claim is voluntary. There are no partisan requirements to file a claim. Any money left when the Fund ceases operations will revert to the Federal Government. The Fund will receive $1.776 billion and will come from the judgment fund, which is a perpetual appropriation allowing DOJ to settle and pay cases. On a quarterly basis, the Fund shall send a report to the Attorney General outlining who has received relief and what form of relief was awarded.”

The settlement also shields Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization from further action by the IRS.

On Capitol Hill, the agreement has received a frosty reception, including from Republicans.

A Thursday meeting between Blanche and Republican senators about it was described by one source as a “sh*tshow.”

“Am told most senators voiced opposition to the fund — hardly any came to its defense,” reported CNN’s Manu Raju. “Lot of unhappy Rs about the $1.8B fund.”

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