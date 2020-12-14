Despite the very encouraging vaccine rollout that began in the United States this week, the coronavirus is still surging almost everywhere and on Monday the U.S. marked another grim milestone — 300,000 Americans have died from covid.

The nation marked 100,000 covid deaths in May, and 200,000 in September.

Vaccines are going to frontline workers and people in nursing homes this month, and it’s expected that millions and millions of vaccines will be administered in the next few weeks alone.

But total cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are on the rise. As of Sunday, per the COVID Tracking Project, we’re averaging over 2400 deaths a day and the numbers are already higher than during that peak over the spring.

The U.S. is now averaging 2,427 deaths per day. That’s 300 deaths more per day than at the peak of the spring wave. pic.twitter.com/W8le35gaPr — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 14, 2020

Just last week the number of deaths in a single day reached over 3000, and even though vaccines are on the way, CDC director Robert Redfield warned that over the next two to three months, more people could die on a daily basis than did on 9/11.

One significant hurdle in the vaccine rollout that public health officials are trying to address is the fact that a concerning number of Americans are either skeptical of the vaccine or are just outright refusiung to take it. Dr. Anthony Fauci and several former presidents have committed to publicly taking the vaccine once they get it.

