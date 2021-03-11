JUST IN: White House Moves ‘American Rescue Plan’ Signing From Friday to Less Than An Hour From Now

President Joe Biden will hold the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill signing ceremony at 1:30pm on Thursday, after previously indicating it would be on Friday.

The White House moved the press briefing several times on Thursday, settling finally on a 2pm start when announcing the schedule change to reflect the signing.

UPDATE: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki explained the schedule change in a tweet, writing “Because Congress enrolled the bill more quickly than we anticipated, the President will sign the American Rescue Plan into law today within the hour. @VP will join him in the oval. And tomorrow they will holding a signing event here @WhiteHouse.”

