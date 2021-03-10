The House of Representatives voted 220-211 on Wednesday to pass the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package aimed at invigorating the economy.

The package passed with only Democrats voting in favor. One, Maine Rep. Jared Golden (D) crossed party lines to join 210 Republicans in voting against the proposal, saying in a statement that he had “concerns with the overall size and scope of the bill.”

The plan provides for $1,400 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, in addition to other measures. Some of those measures include:

Funding to extend enhanced federal unemployment benefits through August;

Funding for a 15 percent increase in benefits for food stamp recipients through September;

$350 billion in aid to states, cities, and tribal governments;

$130 billion for K-12 schools;

$50 million in funding for Title X groups, such as the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association and Planned Parenthood;

$40 billion for higher education;

$50 billion for small business;

Miscellaneous pork spending, such as $100 million for San Francisco’s BART transit system.

The package notably did not include a $15 minimum wage increase originally proposed by the House, a provision successfully torpedoed in the Senate by Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) and Joe Manchin (WV). Nonetheless, congressional Democrats touted the legislation’s passage as a significant victory for their party. During floor debate preceding Wednesday’s vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) promised it would “make a difference for millions of Americans, saving lives and livelihood.”

Democrats had widely aimed to pass the bill no later than March 14, when enhanced unemployment benefits related to the Covid-19 pandemic are set to expire. President Joe Biden said Monday he would sign off on the deal “as soon as I get it.”

In a statement, President Joe Biden praised the bill’s passage, and said he plans to sign it on Friday.

“For weeks now, an overwhelming percentage of Americans – Democrats, Independents, and Republicans – have made it clear they support the American Rescue Plan,” Biden said. “Today, with final passage in the House of Representatives, their voice has been heard.”

