WATCH LIVE: President Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Package in Surprise Move on Thursday

President Joe Biden will sign the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package on Thursday, the White House said in a surprise announcement.

The White House said the signing ceremony for the American Rescue Plan would take place at 1:30 p.m. Eastern rather than on Friday, when it had originally been scheduled. The package, which includes direct $1,400 payments for most Americans, passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The ceremony will come just a few hours ahead of an 8 p.m. address the president is scheduled to give from the White House commemorating the one-year anniversary of shutdowns related to Covid-19.

Watch live above via the White House.

