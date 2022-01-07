In making the case for President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for the private sector, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor compared the coronavirus to “a machine spewing sparks.”

During Friday’s oral arguments over the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) mandate that employers with 100 or more employees must require vaccination for their employees or else require them to undergo weekly testing and wear a mask in the workplace. Unless the court takes action, the mandate, minus the testing part, will take effect Jan. 14. Barring court action, the testing part will take effect Feb. 9.

“If Congress was going to give an occupational health agency the type of power to essentially regulate directly the employee rather than telling employers these are the things that you would want to do within your workplace, it would had to provide that clearly,” said Scott Keller, attorney for the National Federation of Independent Business, arguing against the mandate.

Sotomayor asked, “What’s the difference between this and telling employers where sparks are flying in the workplace workers have to wear a mask?”

“When sparks are flying in the workplace that’s presumably because there’s a machine that’s unique to that workplace,” replied Keller.

“Why is the human being like a machine if it’s spewing a virus, bloodborne viruses,” asked Sotomayor. “Are you questioning Congress’ power or desire that OSHA do this if already in 1991 it told OSHA to issue regulations with respect to Hep C and B?”

Listen above, via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com