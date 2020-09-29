Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that his office will release the tapes from the grand jury’s deliberations on the Breonna Taylor shooting case.

The country saw a resurgence in civil unrest last week after Cameron announced there would be no direct charges leveled against the 3 officers involved in the apartment search that resulted in Taylor’s fatal shooting. Much of the public outrage gravitated around outstanding questions of what evidence was presented before the grand jury, and what was the justification that prevents former police officer Brett Hankison and his colleagues from being criminally indicted over Taylor’s death.

New York Times reports that in the aftermath of the Taylor decision, a member of the grand jury filed a court motion demanding the release of the deliberation transcripts, plus it requests the judge’s permission to speak publicly about the case. The motion also accuses Cameron of mischaracterizing the grand jury’s deliberations and failing to give them the option to charge Hankinson’s colleagues.

“There is a compelling public interest for these proceedings to be released of a magnitude the city and Commonwealth have never seen before that could not be confined, weaving its way across the country,” the court document says, per Washington Post.

Cameron responded to the motion by saying the grand jury “is meant to be a secretive body,” but “it is apparent that the public interest, in this case, isn’t going to allow that to happen.” He goes on by defending his handling of the Taylor case, but despite his objections, he will comply with orders and release the case recordings.

🚨 BREAKING: KY Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he *will* release grand jury recording in #BreonnaTaylor case on Wednesday. Here’s his full statement: pic.twitter.com/T2XiClvbYY — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) September 29, 2020

Watch above, via CNN.

