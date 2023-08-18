Kid Rock Spotted Drinking Bud Light Months After Shooting Up A Case Of The Beverage After They Partnered With Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney
Months after shooting up a case of Bud Light out of protest, Kid Rock was seen indulging in the beverage at a Nashville music venue.
After Bud Light partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney back in March, the singer incidentally became the poster boy for the boycott of the brand and sealed the deal by posting a Twitter video of him shooting a case of the beer with an AR-style rifle.
“Fuck Bud Light! Fuck Anheuser Busch!” Rock proclaimed in the April video.
But months later, it appears Rock couldn’t fight the temptation any longer as he was pictured Thursday night with a Bud Light in hand during a concert. TMZ obtained exclusive pictures of the singer and his friend group with the beverages in hand.
Naturally, Twitter blew up over the pictures and many roasted the singer.
Podcaster Tim Pool called the act “treason.”
