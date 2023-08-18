Kid Rock Spotted Drinking Bud Light Months After Shooting Up A Case Of The Beverage After They Partnered With Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney

Months after shooting up a case of Bud Light out of protest, Kid Rock was seen indulging in the beverage at a Nashville music venue.

After Bud Light partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney back in March, the singer incidentally became the poster boy for the boycott of the brand and sealed the deal by posting a Twitter video of him shooting a case of the beer with an AR-style rifle.

“Fuck Bud Light! Fuck Anheuser Busch!” Rock proclaimed in the April video.

But months later, it appears Rock couldn’t fight the temptation any longer as he was pictured Thursday night with a Bud Light in hand during a concert. TMZ obtained exclusive pictures of the singer and his friend group with the beverages in hand.

Kid Rock caught drinking a Bud Light at the Skydeck in Nashville😂 (Celeb media have confirmed it's him) pic.twitter.com/rOMu4GhNH1 — James Rehrauer (@Rehrauer99) August 18, 2023

Naturally, Twitter blew up over the pictures and many roasted the singer.

PR Stunt. Bud paid him. — Lucky (@luckylion23) August 18, 2023

First, he doesn’t just vow to boycott Bud Light, he shoots a case of it on camera with an AR-15. Then, not only does he go back to immediately drinking Bud Light again but he does it in public and gets caught. Can’t make this stuff up. https://t.co/vAbBJOKdyF — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 18, 2023

Podcaster Tim Pool called the act “treason.”

🚨🚨🚨Kid Rock has gone woke🚨🚨🚨https://t.co/7cIcHqzsQH — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 18, 2023

