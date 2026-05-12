‘You Seem Nuts, Buddy’: James Comey Says Trump’s ‘Crazy’ Posting Spree Shows He’s Losing It

Former FBI director James Comey said that President Donald Trump didn’t “seem ok” after his “crazy” social media posting spree, telling CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that the president was “different in a bad way” from his 2016 self.

Comey joined Tuesday’s edition of The Source to discuss his new book, Red Verdict, and his recent indictment based on his controversial post in which he arranged seashells to display the numbers “86 47.” Collins asked the former FBI director if he expected further indictments for other enemies of the president, like former president Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

“I hope they’re consulting with good lawyers because the president is telling the Department of Justice, which is an adjunct of his vengeance campaign, to go after these people. So if I’m them, I would steel myself for things to happen,” he said.

When asked about additional indictments for him personally, Comey told Collins he was preparing for three or four more. Collins pushed the former FBI director to clarify, asking if he really believed he could be indicted for a third or fourth time.

“Yeah, I just don’t know. I mean, I don’t know what it might be. I hear about crazy sort of red string, crazy wall conspiracy theories in Florida,” said Comey. “I don’t know what they’re cooking up, but I would expect there will be more efforts to get the president’s enemies because he’s obsessed with it. And that’s really, really sad.”

Collins later expanded on Comey’s comments, asking him whether the president seemed like the same person he was when the two men worked together in 2017. The CNN host brought up the president’s massive number of social media posts over the last few days as a possible indicator of decline. Comey claimed that Trump did, in fact, seemed both different and “nuts.”

Read their exchange below:

COLLINS: You know, he posted a lot overnight, as I just mentioned, you know, bringing up things about Obama. That’s one of the things I assume you’re mentioning when you say you don’t know what the possible future indictments could be. A lot of debunked conspiracy theories about the election, Hillary Clinton, the 2020 election. You used to brief him. I mean, in 2016, in the run up to the election, and in 2017. Do you think he’s the same person as he was when you used to sit in the Oval Office with him? COMEY: He doesn’t seem okay to me. And I know that sounds like a political shot. It seems like there’s something wrong with the man. There was always something wrong with the man in that he lacks a moral center. But this seems off, this middle of the night obsessive Truth after– not an actual truth, but a reTruthing, reTuthing on his platform, seems crazy to me. COLLINS: So you seem to think it’s different. COMEY: Yeah. He seems different in a bad way. Not different in you redid your hair. I mean, different in, you seem nuts, buddy. COLLINS: And why do you– what do you attribute that to? COMEY: I don’t know, I don’t know.

Watch above via CNN.

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