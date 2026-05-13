Trump Trashes CNBC for ‘FAKE’ Nvidia Snub Scoop – But Network Says President’s Scrambled China Trip Invite Came Only After Initial Story Ran

President Donald Trump erupted at CNBC over a report claiming Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had been left off the roster of business leaders accompanying him to China, branding the story “FAKE NEWS” before the network reported Trump personally called Huang after its initial story ran.

Taking to Truth Social late Tuesday, Trump wrote, “CNBC incorrectly reported that the Great Jensen Huang, of Nvidia, was not invited to the incredible gathering of the World’s Greatest Businessmen/women proudly going to China.”

“In actuality, Jensen is currently on Air Force One and, unless I ask him to leave, which is highly unlikely, CNBC’s reporting is incorrect or, as they say in politics, FAKE NEWS!” he added.

According to a further article by CNBC, however, Trump personally called Huang after the network’s initial coverage of the CEO’s exclusion gained traction. The outlet, citing a source familiar with the situation, reported that Huang travelled to Alaska to board Air Force One.

An Nvidia spokesperson told multiple outlets, “Jensen is attending the summit at the invitation of President Trump to support America and the administration’s goals.”

Huang’s presence on the trip is politically sensitive given his recent criticism of Washington’s export curbs on advanced AI chips to China. Speaking last month at an event hosted by the Special Competitive Studies Project, Huang warned the restrictions “don’t make a lot of strategic sense” and had devastated Nvidia’s foothold in the country.

In his post, Trump went on to frame the visit as a high-powered corporate push into the Chinese market, listing a slate of major American executives joining him for talks with President Xi Jinping.

Alongside Huang, the president named Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk; Apple CEO Tim Cook, who he called “Tim Apple”; BlackRock CEO Larry Fink; Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman; and Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon.

The president said he planned to ask Xi to “open up” China to the visiting companies so they could “work their magic” and help push the country to an “even higher level.” Trump added the request would be his “very first” when the two leaders meet.

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