Kyle Rittenhouse Gets Trolled By Merriam-Webster Dictionary for Crying in Court

The Merriam-Webster Twitter account trolled murder defendant Kyle Rittenhouse after he appeared to break down in sobs during his murder trial — the sincerity of which the reference book seemed to doubt.

There were many attention-getting moments during Thursday’s gavel-to-gavel coverage of Rittenhouse’s trial for first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and first-degree attempted intentional homicide in the shootings of three people during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

But it was Rittenhouse’s breakdown on the stand that drew apparent mockery from the dictionary.

“The term ‘crocodile tears’ (a superficial display of anguish) comes from a medieval belief that crocodiles shed tears of sadness when killing their prey,” wrote the official account of the Merriam-Webster Dictionary on Thursday, as the trial was being aired live on all the cable networks.

The term ‘crocodile tears’ (a superficial display of anguish) comes from a medieval belief that crocodiles shed tears of sadness when killing their prey. https://t.co/tkuVCEbBRa — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) November 10, 2021

The tweet linked to a blog post that further notes that “Centuries later, people are still accused of shedding “crocodile tears” whenever their expressed sorrow or concern is suspected to be hypocritical.”

The tweet engendered positive reactions from other users who similarly doubted the authenticity of Rittenhouse’s display

This is consistently at top 5 Twitter account. https://t.co/6me6DCLNNw — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 10, 2021

I love these guys https://t.co/wBDVFIHOUO — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) November 10, 2021

Why weren’t dictionaries this cool when I was in school ??? 😅 https://t.co/JscwAJ9CNo — Dr. Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) November 10, 2021

Merriam-Webster really tweeted this as people are calling out Rittenhouse for crying in court, I – https://t.co/XLRDF7Wj1X — Melissa Gomez (@MelissaGomez004) November 10, 2021

Can you use that in a… sentence — Nathan Boonstra, MD (@PedsGeekMD) November 11, 2021

We love your Tweet and may want to use it for Twitter promotional materials. Let us know if you have any objections! — Twitter Notify (@TwitterNotify) November 10, 2021

So far, there has been no comment on the trial from the thesaurus.

