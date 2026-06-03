NEW POLL: Americans Believe Trump Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll Over Trump — By Nearly 2 to 1

In a new poll, more Americans believe Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll than believe President Donald Trump — by a nearly two-to-one margin.

Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation against Carroll and was ordered to pay judgments of $5 million and $83 million, which have been upheld in court. Trump is still pursuing appeals.

Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in one motion that “The finding that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that she was ‘raped’ within the meaning of the New York Penal Law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape.’ Indeed, as the evidence at trial recounted below makes clear, the jury found that Mr. Trump in fact did exactly that.”

The case shot back in the news last week when CNN dropped a bombshell report that the Trump DOJ is investigating Carroll for possible perjury charges over a 2022 deposition in which she said outside backers did not fund her lawsuit.

Carroll’s lawyers later told a judge that billionaire Reid Hoffman paid some of her legal fees and expenses.

In a new YouGov/The Economist poll, pluralities of Americans believe Carroll over Trump, approve of the judgments against Trump, and oppose the investigation into Carroll.

Respondents to the poll were asked, “E. Jean Carroll has accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s. Trump has denied Carroll’s accusation. Who do you think is telling the truth?”

Among all U.S. adults, 46 percent said they believed Carroll, versus 27 percent who believed Trump — with Independents believing Carroll over Trump by 54% to just 14%. Even six percent of self-described “MAGA Supporters” said they believed Carroll.

The poll also asked, “E. Jean Carroll sued Donald Trump for sexual assault and defamation. Juries in New York awarded Carroll $88.3 million in damages. Do you approve or disapprove of these decisions?”

Americans with an opinion approved of the decisions by a 48% to 30% margin, including 50% to 21% of Indies.

The poll was narrower on the question, ” Would you approve or disapprove of having the Department of Justice investigate Carroll for perjury?”

While 41 percent disapproved and 39 percent approved, the result was much more lopsided among Independents at 44 percent disapprove to 29 percent approve.

Read the full results and crosstabs here.

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