Lara Trump Answers Burning Question: Will She Run for U.S. Senate?

Former presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump was put on the spot by Fox News host Sean Hannity when he asked if she is mulling a run for the United States Senate.

On Tuesday night’s edition of Hannity, the eponymous host asked Mrs. Trump the question that’s on the minds of several.

“I have a lot of friends in North Carolina, I mean a lot of friends,” Hannity said, then noted “You were born and raised in North Carolina. Now, your name keeps coming up as a potential Senate candidate for this seat that is now open for 2022.”

“Are you considering possibly running?” Hannity asked.

Trump enthusiastically told Hannity “Yeah, well I absolutely am,” and added “Look, North Carolina, it’s not just my home state, it’s my home, it’s where all my family lives, it’s really the state that made me the woman I am today. And nothing would be a bigger honor for me than to represent the people of my home and of my home state, and it’s something I take being really seriously, Sean.”

“I get asked about it a lot and I really I’ve really been so flattered by so many of these polls that have come out, but really we’ve been through a lot as a family over the past not just year, but really past five years. So I think really we’re kind of taking a step back, really assessing things, taking it very seriously but, you know, taking a little time to spend with my kids, with my husband, and I will make a decision on it, but I certainly am considering it. And again nothing would be a greater honor for me than to represent the people of my home state,” Trump said.

A few weeks ago, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham called Trump a near-lock for the seat.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

