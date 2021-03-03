Human wedgie Senator Ted Cruz spoke at CPAC last week and gave a fairly hackneyed speech in which he dismissed masks, mocked Covid regulations, and made a dumb Cancun joke (that brought immediate mockery and shame.)

The speech felt more like a bad stand-up routine at open mic night at the Comic Strip than anything serious, an observation driven home by some genius Instagram meme creator who goes by “Juulmule,” who added the opening theme from Seinfeld, the hit television series from the 90s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @weteggs

Thursdays in the early 90s were perhaps the greatest night of programming in television history as viewers could watch The Simpsons and Seinfeld on the same night. The earliest episodes of Seinfeld featured Jerry doing a stand-up routine as opening and/or closing of the show. (I honestly can’t recall and can’t be bothered to look up.)

So the signature bassline and horns from the Seinfeld theme song laid under Cruz’s corny material? Chef’s kiss.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.