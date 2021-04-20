comScore Las Vegas Raiders Criticized for Chauvin Verdict Tweet

Las Vegas Raiders Criticized for Tone-Deaf ‘I Can Breathe’ Tweet After Chauvin Verdict

By Gideon TaaffeApr 20th, 2021, 9:25 pm

The Las Vegas Raiders are receiving massive online pushback for a tone-deaf tweet in the wake of the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict.

The tweet referenced George Floyd’s dying words, “I can’t breathe,” changing them to “I can breathe” with the date of the verdict below.

People were not pleased with the tweet and let the Raiders know.

The Raiders owner, Mark Davis, responded to the controversial Tweet and said it would not be deleted.

