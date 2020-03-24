Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. invited students to return to campus this week, despite the growing Covid-19 outbreak.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that “more than 5,000 students are expected to live in campus dorms, where they will continue coursework online rather than in classrooms.”

Hundreds of professors and faculty members are also expected to come to campus to hold office hours and instruct classes.

“I think we have a responsibility to our students — who paid to be here, who want to be here, who love it here — to give them the ability to be with their friends, to continue their studies, enjoy the room and board they’ve already paid for and to not interrupt their college life,” Falwell told the Times-Dispatch Sunday night.

The University’s dining hall will remain closed, but the dorms, fitness center, and several academic buildings will open.

Falwell’s decision to welcome back his students and faculty goes against the CDC’s guidance for higher education, which encourages schools to “limit events and meetings that require close contact.”

The Virginia Department of Health has reported more than 250 cases of the coronavirus in the state, while 6 people have died and more than 35 have been hospitalized.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]