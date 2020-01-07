comScore
MAGA Twitter Takes Victory Lap Over CNN’s Settlement With Nick Sandmann

By Charlie NashJan 7th, 2020, 5:18 pm

MAGA Twitter took a victory lap on Tuesday following the announcement that CNN had settled a lawsuit with controversial Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann.

The settlement, reported by Fox19 on Tuesday, was confirmed by both a spokesperson at CNN and Sandmann himself.

Sandmann filed the lawsuit against CNN, as well as other media organizations, last year in response to their coverage of an incident in January 2019, where he was recorded smirking at Native American activist Nathan Phillips while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

“Brilliant! My colleagues and I can’t sue because we are ‘public figures’ – but this is just as satisfying,” commented conservative author Pamela Geller, while the official Twitter account for the Tea Party Patriots remarked, “Justice.”

