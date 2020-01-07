CNN, on Tuesday, settled a lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann — who alleged that the network made “vicious” and “direct attacks” against him following a viral confrontation with Native American activist Nathan Phillips in January 2019.

According to Cincinnati-area Fox station Fox19, “The amount of the settlement was not made public during a hearing at the federal courthouse in Covington, Kentucky,” and trial dates “are still not set for Sandmann’s lawsuit against NBC Universal and the Washington Post,” which he is also suing for their media coverage of the January 2019 confrontation.

CNN, through a spokesperson, confirmed the settlement to Mediaite, but did not comment on details.

Sandmann also confirmed the settlement in a Twitter post.

Yes, We settled with CNN. — Nick Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) January 7, 2020

CNN had filed a motion to dismiss Sandmann’s lawsuit in May 2019, arguing its coverage was factual.

Sandmann became a controversial figure in the media over his involvement in the confrontation, where he was recorded smirking in a “Make America Great Again hat” at Phillips, who was banging a drum.

“As far as standing there, I had every right to do,” Sandmann declared following the incident. “My position is that I was not disrespectful to Mr. Phillips. I respect him, I’d like to talk to him.”

After it was announced that Sandmann was suing several media organizations over their coverage, President Donald Trump cheered the student on, tweeting, “Covington student suing WAPO. Go get them Nick. Fake News!”

