Man Tries to Avoid Covid Vaccine By Using Fake Arm, Nurse Says ‘I Felt Offended As a Professional’

On this edition of You Just Can’t Make This Up, an Italian man attempted to obtain proof-of-vaccination without actually getting the jab. Well, at least not in his own arm.

The 50-year old man was caught by a veteran nurse, Filippa Bua, for attempting to get his Covid-19 vaccination in a fake arm.

Yes. A fake arm, composed of rubber foam and concealed, according to Bua.

This bizarre incident took place on Thursday at a Covid-19 vaccination center in Biella, Italy in Piedmont amid tightening restrictions on to combat the increased spread of the virus in recent weeks.

A little over a week ago, Italy announced new restrictions for those in the country who are unvaccinated. They will now require vaccination cards to enjoy indoor dining privileges. The decision to enact additional restrictions on the unvaccinated came from pressure directed toward the government from some of Italy’s most infected regions.

According to Bua, she originally did not notice anything odd about the arm as it was made to resemble human skin, but after taking a more careful examination she realized that something was off.

“I felt offended as a professional,” the veteran nurse stated, “The color of the arm made me suspicious.”

“It was so humiliating,” Bua added, “thinking that a nurse cannot tell the difference between rubber foam and skin.”

The incident was reported to the local health authorities and the man is now facing charges of fraud for his attempted deception.

According to the New York Times, Alberto Cirio, the president of the region where Biella is located, said that these extreme lengths taken to avoid vaccination are “unacceptable given the sacrifice our community is enduring because of the pandemic.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com