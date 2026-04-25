‘President Trump Hates Women’: MTG Goes Off on Trump Over ‘Cruel’ Attack on Ex-Ally Candace Owens

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene went off on President Donald Trump’s “cruel” attack against conspiracy theorist and former supporter Candace Owens.

Trump posted a fake Time cover with a doctored photo of Owens and the words, “Vile Person Of The Year.”

“Candace Owens’ stock, which was never very high, has fallen a long way,” Trump wrote. “Her attack on the First Lady of France is despicable. I believe, in this case, without verification, she is an extremely Low IQ individual!”

Trump has lumped Owens in with other former supporters Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones, who “have all been fighting me for years.” Trump wrote that they all have “Low IQs.”

“They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!” he said.

Owens responded to that post by claiming, “It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home.”

Former MAGA stalwart Greene jumped to Owens’s defense after the fake Time post.

“President Trump hates women he can’t control, who don’t worship him, women who actually worship God, and are much more intelligent than he is. Women like @RealCandaceO,” Greene posted Saturday.

She continued, “This cruel post about Candace looks like something Laura Loomer would conjure up as she gives Trump his talking points, policy decisions, and political advice which is literally destroying him and the Republican Party.”

President Trump hates women he can’t control, who don’t worship him, women who actually worship God, and are much more intelligent than he is. Women like @RealCandaceO. This cruel post about Candace looks like something Laura Loomer would conjure up as she gives Trump his… pic.twitter.com/X1UiyxVn8I — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 25, 2026

GREENE: Trump refused to support the women who were victims of Epstein, he called me a traitor for supporting them and not bowing to him, he is attacking Megyn Kelly, and Candace Owens. Also the only people in his cabinet that he’s either fired or privately told to leave are women, Christi Noem, Pam Bondi, and Lori Chavez DeReemer. He appointed Elise Stefanik as ambassador of the UN then took it away without a care even after all she did to support him just because Johnson told him too. No matter what you think about any of us women as we are all different from each other, whether you like us or not, one thing is incredibly clear, Trump hates women.

“And posts like this one is going to turn the majority of women in America against him,” Greene added.

Owens hasn’t yet commented on Trump’s latest post.

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