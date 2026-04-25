WHCD Mentalist Oz Pearlman Tells CNN He Can’t Wait For ‘Tremendous Challenge’ of Reading Trump’s Mind

Oz Pearlman, the mentalist who will entertain journalists at Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, told CNN’s Michael Smerconish that he can’t wait to get a crack at President Donald Trump’s mind.

Pearlman is known for shocking celebrities by guessing things like their PIN numbers, and obscure names and places. He called Trump the “ultimate showman” and said he hopes they can make a “great headline” together.

The usual choice of a performer for the annual event has been a comedian, like Conan O’Brien or Jimmy Kimmel. Last year’s pick was comedian and impressionist Matt Friend.In 2019, renowned historian Ron Chernow was chosen to provide a historical perspective on press coverage of the White House.

This marks the first year for a “mentalist,” and a first for Trump, who has never attended a WHCD as president.

“He prides himself on being unpredictable,” Smerconish said of Trump. “I mean, not to get all serious, but look at the way he’s been handling Iran and those Truth Social posts. Like, that’s his whole M.O. Does that make him more or less difficult for you?”

“I don’t believe any of it’s unpredictable,” Pearlman said. “In fact, I think that there’s a lot of telegraphing of moves. So when you say unpredictable, I disagree vehemently. I think there’s a playbook that’s been played throughout that’s so easy to spot. And so I don’t believe what you just said whatsoever. I think it’s very easy to spot the patterns. And the more you study him and his actions, his behaviors, his mannerisms, I think are all going to play to my advantage in the room if I get the chance.”

Pearlman said he’s not a “psychic” but rather an “honest con man.”

“The interesting part is what I’m selling you is moments of wonder and joy,” Pearlman said. “And I truly believe that’s why they brought me to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Not to divide, not to roast, but in this case, to unite. Because everyone loves to be amazed.”

Watch above via CNN.

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