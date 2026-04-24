Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Reveals Cancer Diagnosis He Kept Secret During Iran War

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Friday that he had been declared cancer-free after undergoing treatment for early-stage prostate cancer, a diagnosis that was kept secret during the opening weeks of the conflict with Iran.

In a post to X, the prime minister said he had delayed public disclosure “to allow the Iranian terror regime to spread even more false propaganda against Israel.”

היום התפרסם הדו״ח הרפואי השנתי שלי. ביקשתי לעכב את פרסומו בחודשיים כדי שהוא לא יפורסם בשיא המלחמה על מנת שלא לאפשר למשטר הטרור באיראן להפיץ עוד תעמולת כזב נגד ישראל. אני מבקש לשתף אתכם בשלושה דברים: 1 – ברוך השם, אני בריא. 2 – אני בכושר גופני מצויין. 3 – הייתה לי בעיה… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 24, 2026

The report, detailed by The Jerusalem Post, dated April 20, confirms that Netanyahu underwent successful surgery on December 29, 2024, at Hadassah Medical Center to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia.

A subsequent routine MRI detected what the report called a “minuscule suspicious lesion” measuring less than one millimetre. Further tests confirmed early-stage prostate cancer, with no signs of metastasis. Despite the diagnosis, the condition was not made public at the time.

In his tweet, Netanyahu said that doctors gave him the option to monitor the lesion or undergo surgery.

“You already know me. When I’m given information in time about a potential danger, I want to address it immediately. This is true on the national level and also on the personal level,” he wrote, adding: “I underwent targeted treatment that removed the problem and left no trace of it.”

He said that he has since completed his course of treatment and is now in full remission.

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