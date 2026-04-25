President Donald Trump explained Saturday why he decided to cancel a trip to Islamabad, Pakistan, planned for Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff to hold peace talks with Iran.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I just cancelled the trip of my representatives going is Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians. Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work!”

He continued, “Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership.’ Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!”

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi met with Pakistan’s prime minister Saturday before heading back home.

He wrote on social media, “Very fruitful visit to Pakistan, whose good offices and brotherly efforts to bring back peace to our region we very much value. Shared Iran’s position concerning workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran.”

Araghchi added, “Have yet to see if the U.S. is truly serious about diplomacy.”

Trump made the Iran talks announcement after he was scheduled to speak at a closed-door “Crypto Conference” at noon. The Mar-a-Lago event was marketed as “THE MOST EXCLUSIVE CRYPTO & BUSINESS CONFERENCE IN THE WORLD!” even as Trump’s memecoin was tanking.

“Over the last year, investors have shunned the so-called $TRUMP memecoin, a type of collectible crypto token whose logo depicts Trump raising his fist in the air and the words ‘Fight Fight Fight,'” reported Politico. “The memecoin is currently down more than 95 percent from its January 2025 high.”

As of a year ago, “the Trump family and its partners had made $320 million in memecoin-related trading fees,” Politico reported.

Trump hasn’t hinted at how he planned to placate investors at the conference.

Later Saturday, Trump planned to return to Washington to attend his first-ever White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!