Marjorie Taylor Greene Gives Batsh*t Interview, Compares Pelosi to Nazis, Gets HIPAA Wrong Because Of Course

On Thursday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went on a far-right platform called Real America’s Voice to – as usual – give her very serious and well informed takes on matters concerning the United States Congress.

Host David Brody played a video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) questioning whether some members could be taken at their word that they’d been vaccinated against Covid-19. A survey released last week showed that fewer than half of House Republicans had received the vaccine. Pelosi has said the House’s mask mandate will remain until more members of vaccinated.

That didn’t sit well with Greene, who ripped into Pelosi, pointing out that earlier in the day the Speaker was seen at the White House not wearing a mask. Pelosi is fully vaccinated, as are President Joe Biden and several hundred White House employees.

Nancy Pelosi is enjoying herself mask-free at the White House while she’s running a tyrannical, oppressive workplace here at the House of Representatives, forcing us to wear masks, abusing our individual freedoms, demanding that members of Congress get the Covid vaccine, which is still not approved by the FDA by the way and you can’t even demand to know people’s private medical records. So our vaccine history is none of her business. As a matter of fact, it’s a violation of our HIPAA rights for her to demand to know.

The FDA has authorized emergency use of Covid-19 vaccines, which have been taken by millions of Americans, helping to finally reverse last winter’s rising trend of Covid cases and deaths.

As for HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), it is impossible for Pelosi or any other non-healthcare provider to violate the act, which prohibits medical providers from disclosing private medical information.

Moreover, many business and schools, both public and private, routinely require employees and students to receive certain medical procedures and tests, whether vaccines or drug tests. Some workplaces even require mental health evaluations.

Greene wasn’t done with Pelosi, who in her mind is just like the Nazis.

This woman is mentally ill. You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.

Greene was presumably referencing the yellow badge with the Star of David the Nazis made the Jews wear.

Later in the interview, Greene accused Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) of being “completely disconnected from reality,” saying she’s “unwell” and “maybe just not that intelligent.”

