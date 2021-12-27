Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares Trump’s Pro-Vax Position on Twitter: ‘He Still Encourages Everyone to Get the Vaccine’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed former President Donald Trump gave her permission to share a pro-vaccine message on his behalf Monday in a lengthy Twitter thread.

“I just got off the phone with my favorite President of all time, Donald J. Trump. We discussed many issues, people, races in ‘22 as well as vaccines and mandates,” the Georgia Republican tweeted. “We discussed #COVID19, how awful the virus from China has been, and how horribly it’s been politicized.”

“I have President Trump’s permission to tell you all that he is 100% AGAINST the mandates, but he still encourages everyone to get the vaccine and booster. That is his position,” Greene wrote in a follow-up tweet. “He also said if he was President he would never mandate the vaccines, and no one would be fired.”

Greene then asked her followers to remember the country of origin for Covid-19.

“The key thing to remember is where #COVID19 came from. China! We should be holding those who made the virus accountable, not fighting one another,” she also tweeted. “And protecting our freedoms while promoting life saving treatments, and giving the vaccines to those who want it. Not forced.”

“For everyone that criticizes Pres Trump about when covid started with shoulda’s coulda’s and woulda’s, I think he and his administration did the best they could,” she further stated, “The virus was brand new and we’d never seen anything like it. Biden deserves the criticism. He has no excuses.”

Greene’s claim that Trump gave her permission to share his vaccine position comes on Twitter after he spoke multiple times in favor of vaccines last week. Trump is of course not on the platform after he was permanently suspended in January.

“The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected,” Trump told conservative commentator Candace Owens in an interview that was released last week. “People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

Green’s current stance on vaccines remains unclear. She was temporarily suspended from Twitter in August when she posted a tweet in which called vaccines “failed.”

Greene said on Twitter, “The FDA should not approve the covid vaccines” because the vaccines are “failing.”

