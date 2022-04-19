Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday night to blast the legal effort to disqualify her from the ballot in November and threatened to use the same tactic against Democrats in the future.

On Monday a federal judge in Georgia refused a motion from Greene to stop a lawsuit alleging the congresswoman helped “facilitate the January 6, 2021 insurrection.” The suit from a group of Georgia voters seeks to block Greene from holding federal office based on the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which includes a Civil War-era provision that disqualifies anyone from returning to office after they “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against that office.

Carlson introduced Greene and charged that Democrats, realizing they are in such a weak position going into the November midterms, “are not even trying to convince you to vote for them, they are just trying to take their opponents off the ballot.”

“They are attacking Democracy,” Carlson went on. Greene enthusiastically agreed with Carlson’s introduction and added that the effort to remove her is an attack on the voters in her district.

“They look down on them because they voted for me and sent me to Washington to fight for the things that most Americans care about, like secure borders, stopping abortion, protecting our Second Amendment, stopping the out-of-control spending in Washington, stop funding never-ending foreign wars,” she said.

“Now the progressives, the people that donate, the dark money groups, the 501(c)(3)s and the foundations, they have hired some attorneys from New York who hate the people in my district and don’t believe they should have the right to elect who they want to send to Washington, which is me,” Greene charged.

“Now they have filed a lawsuit because they are trying to rip my name off the ballot and steal my district’s ability to re-elect me and send me back to Congress,” she continued.

Carlson asked if the Republican Party is supporting Greene and helping her fight off this challenge.

“The Republican party needs to fight harder, Tucker. There is something that I have learned and I think it is really important,” Greene said, noting that she has had to fight on her own and then plugged her fundraising efforts.

Greene went on to threaten retaliation against Democrats, who she alleges have supported riots:

If you can challenge any representative’s candidacy or an elected officeholder, I bet you we could round up some Republican voters who didn’t like Kamala Harris funding rioters, criminal rioters out of jail or Ilhan Omar or Cori Bush or Maxine Waters inciting riots. I think there is another way to play this game.

“Well of course,” responded Carlson, who then added, “American citizens have an absolute right to vote for anyone they want to because their government, its self-government.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com