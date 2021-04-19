Medical Examiner Rules Officer Brian Sicknick Suffered Two Strokes, Died of Natural Causes After Responding to Riot

Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer died after responding to the violent riots at the Capitol on January 6th, reportedly died from natural causes after suffering two strokes, according to the chief medical examiner.

Dr. Francisco J. Diaz spoke with The Washington Post on his findings. The report notes that Sicknick “collapsed after returning to his office during the riot and died about eight hours later.”

Per the Post:

In an interview with The Washington Post, Francisco J. Diaz, the medical examiner, said the autopsy found no evidence the 42-year-old officer suffered an allergic reaction to chemical irritants, which Diaz said would have caused Sicknick’s throat to quickly seize. Diaz also said there was no evidence of internal or external injuries. The medical examiner noted Sicknick was among the officers who engaged the Capitol mob and said “all that transpired played a role in his condition.”

In March, two men were arrested and charged with assaulting Sicknick with bear spray. The Post report says the medical examiner’s conclusion “likely will make it difficult for prosecutors to pursue homicide charges in the officer’s death.”

