First Lady Melania Trump is drawing ridicule over her newly-announced plan to redesign the White House Rose Garden.

As the country continues to face the coronavirus pandemic, a crippling economic slowdown, and widespread social unrest, Mrs. Trump confirmed on Monday that she will head up “a significant renewal of the White House Rose Garden this summer.” The announcement comes after The New York Times reported on the upcoming project, and the first lady’ office elaborated on what the renovation would entail.

NEW: First lady Melania Trump announces plans for “a significant renewal of the White House Rose Garden this summer,” calling it “a much-anticipated project meant to improve one of the most iconic locations on the White House grounds.” https://t.co/bt9i8IaH7N pic.twitter.com/uuCXzh4imu — ABC News (@ABC) July 27, 2020

“The very act of planting a garden involves hard work and hope in the possibility of a bright future,” the statement says. “Preserving the history and beauty of the White House and its grounds is a testament to our nation’s commitment to the care of this landscape and our dedication to the American ideals, safeguarding them for our children and their children for generations.”

Mrs. Trump’s plan drew a great deal of attention online, though it was met with a considerable amount of criticism. Most of the first lady’s opponents either mocked her outright, questioned if this is the most productive use of her time, or made snarky remarks that she won’t get to enjoy the new landscaping for very long if her husband loses the 2020 election in November.

Melania Trump is revamping the Rose Garden, which she calls a “symbol of our strength, resilience and continuity.”@katierogers notes: “Mrs. Trump’s husband has not exactly focused on those principles during his many appearances in the Rose Garden.”https://t.co/Vds986Ep2N — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) July 27, 2020

There is nothing they won’t ruin https://t.co/9z62UAHgSx — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 27, 2020

I really don’t care. Do u? https://t.co/WxOMwe0Wyj — claire howorth (@clairehoworth) July 27, 2020

That’s some Marie Antoinette shit right there. https://t.co/oA2UZ1r72M — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) July 27, 2020

“The palace at Versailles is especially nice during a pandemic,” Melania added https://t.co/zIeIvMcFuB — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 27, 2020

Arranging flowers on the Titanic.

Melania Trump to Announce Plan to Revamp White House Rose Garden https://t.co/TkOG5ryJaw — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) July 27, 2020

Finger on the pulse. Really reading the room amid global health crisis, historic unemployment, protestors in the street calling for an end to police brutality. https://t.co/CIybndbYTH — Neal Rogers (@nealrogers) July 27, 2020

