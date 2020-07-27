comScore

Melania Trump Mocked Over Plan to Renovate White House Rose Garden: ‘I Really Don’t Care. Do U?’

By Ken MeyerJul 27th, 2020, 11:45 am

First Lady Melania Trump is drawing ridicule over her newly-announced plan to redesign the White House Rose Garden.

As the country continues to face the coronavirus pandemic, a crippling economic slowdown, and widespread social unrest, Mrs. Trump confirmed on Monday that she will head up “a significant renewal of the White House Rose Garden this summer.” The announcement comes after The New York Times reported on the upcoming project, and the first lady’ office elaborated on what the renovation would entail.

“The very act of planting a garden involves hard work and hope in the possibility of a bright future,” the statement says. “Preserving the history and beauty of the White House and its grounds is a testament to our nation’s commitment to the care of this landscape and our dedication to the American ideals, safeguarding them for our children and their children for generations.”

Mrs. Trump’s plan drew a great deal of attention online, though it was met with a considerable amount of criticism. Most of the first lady’s opponents either mocked her outright, questioned if this is the most productive use of her time, or made snarky remarks that she won’t get to enjoy the new landscaping for very long if her husband loses the 2020 election in November.

