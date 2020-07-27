CSPAN Guest Slams Network After Host Sails Past Caller Who Threatens Trump Supporters with ‘Bloodshed’

Boris Epshteyn, President Donald Trump’s strategic adviser for coalitions, slammed Washington Journal CSPAN host Jesse J. Holland for sailing past a caller who seemed to threaten Trump supporters with “bloodshed,” noting, “I don’t think we should keep going” when the host tried to take another call.

“I just want to say, to this guy, this morning a Trump supporter was killed, was shot and killed in a drive-by in Milwaukee,” the Democratic caller from Wisconsin said. “I don’t know if you got that news, but the people in Milwaukee are waiting for those troops to go in because they got weapons, and there’s going to be a lot of bloodshed when they come.”

The caller was referencing Trump’s controversial decision to deploy federal troops in cities across the U.S. amid Black Lives Matter protests, which has led to violence and chaos especially in Portland, Oregon.

Epshteyn, startled, questioned the intent of the call as Holland quickly tried to move on and take another caller.

“What’s that supposed to mean? So now you’ve got people on your air threatening our lives? Is that what it is, Jesse?” Epshteyn asked. “I don’t think we should keep going, we just had a caller call in that said shooting Trump supporters is right.”

Epshteyn urged Democrats and Independents to recognize the call as a threat and evaluate the current state of their parties, before revealing that he believes the Secret Service should look into the call and view it as a danger to the president and the Trump administration.

“Let’s go to Chris, who is calling from Oceanside, California,” Holland interjected.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

