Former First Lady Melania Trump said she would’ve “immediately” condemned the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol had she known all the details.

“On January 6, 2021, I was fulfilling one of my duties as First Lady of the United States of America, and accordingly, I was unaware of what was simultaneously transpiring at the U.S. Capitol Building,” Trump told Fox News Digital in a Thursday interview.

“As with all First Ladies who preceded me, it was my obligation to record the contents of the White House’s historic rooms, including taking archival photographs of all the renovations,” she continued. “Several months in advance, I organized a qualified team of photographers, archivists, and designers to work with me in the White House to ensure perfect execution. As required, we scheduled January 6, 2021, to complete the work on behalf of our Nation.”

“This is a very significant undertaking and requires great care, attention to detail, and concentration—both in the planning and execution,” added Trump.

Trump’s former spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, released last month a text message that she got that day from Trump when she asked her if she wanted to tweet and condemnation of the riot in which Trump said “No.”

When asked about Grisham, Trump said she’s “always been very supportive of my former Chief of Staff, Stephanie Grisham.”

“I stood behind Ms. Grisham after her failed stint as White House Press Secretary and welcomed her back to the East Wing,” she said.

Trump claimed that Grisham failed to provide insight and information into the events surrounding January 6 as she had abandoned her post in Washington, D.C. Shamefully, this behavior has only partially become public knowledge; yet was consistent for Ms. Grisham.”

“It is evident that Grisham’s recent betrayals are a last-ditch attempt to resuscitate her ruined career and reputation,” she added.

Grisham resigned from her post in protest on Jan. 6.

