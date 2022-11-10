MELTDOWN: Trump Rages at Murdoch-Owned NY Post, Suggests CNN Go Full Right-Wing And ‘Only Have Me On’

Former President Donald Trump continued to post through his anger on Thursday as many in the conservative media and the Republican Party blamed him for the GOP’s lackluster performance in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“If CNN were smart, they’d open up a Conservative network, only have me on, and it would be the most successful network in History,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social.

“Fox only made it because of me, Twitter only made it because of me, and even Facebook is now in the tubes, having lost almost $90 billion in value since I was taken off, ” Trump continued taking credit for three major companies that preceded him.

Those two posts were followed by an attack on the Murdoch-owned New York Post, which ran a blistering cover on Thursday attacking Trump.

“The New York Post today has a story about the Wall, but my progress on the Wall was slowed down by News Corp Board Member Paul Ryan, who together with the Broken Old Crow Mitch McConnell, weren’t able to get me the funds,” Trump wrote.

“I ended up getting them anyway, after two-and-a-half years of lawsuits, through another source, and completed the Wall plus certain additions that were made, which could have been done in three weeks, but no, the Biden Administration stupidly wanted Open Borders,” Trump added, declaring he finished the southern border wall, which is false as President Biden stopped construction.

The Post’s cover portrayed Trump as English nursery rhyme character Humpty Dumpty. The headline read, “Trumpty Dumpty,” with a cartoon image of Trump sitting atop a wall.

The subhead then asks, “Don (who couldn’t build a wall) had a great fall – can all the GOP’s men put the party together again?”

The cover story by John Podhoretz pulls no punches in attacking Trump. Podhoretz writes, “After 3 straight national tallies in which either he or his party or both were hammered by the national electorate, it’s time for even his stans to accept the truth: Toxic Trump is the political equivalent of a can of Raid.”

