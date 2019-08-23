Michigan City Council Candidate Says Town Should Be Kept ‘A White Community As Much As Possible’

A candidate for city council in Marysville, Michigan named Jean Cramer shocked her fellow candidates by saying their town should be kept “a white community as much as possible.”

At a Marysville City Council candidates forum Thursday night, moderator and Radio First Station Manager Scott Shigley asked candidates if the city council should be more “aggressive” in trying to attract foreign-born residents.

“My suggestion, recommendation, keep Maryville a white community as much as possible,” Cramer responded, adding “White, seriously, in other words no foreign-born, no foreign people.”

The other candidates and council members gasped in shock, and pushed back on Cramer’s racist suggestion. Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Hayman told Cramer ““I don’t even know that I can talk yet, I’m so upset and shocked.”

She went on to add that “My son-in-law is a black man and I have biracial grandchildren,” amd that “I take this very personally, what you’ve said.”

But Cramer wasn’t done, and managed to be even more racist in an interview after the meeting:

After the forum, Cramer was asked by the Times Herald if she wanted to clarify her response.

“As long as, how can I put this? What Kathy Hayman doesn’t know is that her family is in the wrong,” she said. “(A) husband and wife need to be the same race. Same thing with kids. That’s how it’s been from the beginning of, how can I say, when God created the heaven and the earth. He created Adam and Eve at the same time. But as far as me being against blacks, no I’m not.”

Watch a report on Cramer’s comments, including audio from the meeting, above via WJBK.

