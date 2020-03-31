Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell today suggested the attention of the government was “diverted” from responding to coronavirus earlier because of impeachment.

Hewitt asked McConnell about Senator Tom Cotton flagging concerns early on about the coronavirus and whether Cotton was “the first one to say, ‘hey, Leader, hey Mitch, this is a deadly situation that I do not trust to the Chinese?’ Was he first?”

McConnell said Cotton was, crediting Senator Cotton before saying, “It came up while we were tied down on the impeachment trial. And I think it diverted the attention of the government, because everything every day was all about impeachment. But Tom figured this out early, and he was absolutely right.”

Hewitt also asked McConnell about the “disinformation propaganda campaign” coming out of China.

McConnell said, “I don’t know how to evaluate that. I sort of look to the health care professionals how to decide, you know, how to analyze these trends. And I know they’re spending all day every day doing it.”

You can listen above, via The Hugh Hewitt Show.

