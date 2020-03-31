When MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell spoke to reporters during a Rose Garden presser this week, members of the media and pundits from the left took to social media to trash him, his remarks, and the fact that he was even there.

Lindell, often referred to – and derisively so, by some – as “the MyPillow guy”, was there to talk about the fact that his company will be dedicating some of their resources and facilities to manufacturing masks for medical professionals who are battling the Covid-19 pandemic. Like a jerk.

He also mentioned God, which anyone who has seen Silicon Valley knows is a recipe for disaster.

Among those leveling their witty and devastating snark at the businessman offering assistance during a national emergency was MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, with this clever contribution:

Trump just called the “My Pillow” guy up to the podium in the Rose Garden. You cannot make this stuff up. — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) March 30, 2020

In his case, someone pushed back. Formerly of Fox News and MSNBC, current host of Full Court Press Greta Van Susteren quote-tweet responded.

Why do you mock ANYONE who would help in any way? What is wrong w/ you? People need help and we should encourage everyone to help in any way. https://t.co/rGltqBjs9d — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) March 30, 2020

“Why do you mock ANYONE who would help in any way?” she demanded. “What is wrong w/ you?”

Velshi responded by reply, saying that “lot of people are doing things” and asking why “The My Pillow guy” made “the cut” to speak about his efforts.

Come on, Greta. Lots of people are doing things in this effort. How did the My Pillow guy make the cut with the CEOs of Honeywell and P&G? — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) March 30, 2020

To which Van Susteren replied by quote retweet again, asking what Velshi is doing to help people “besides sitting on the sidelines being snarky” and getting paid to talk.

What are YOU doing?Tell me what YOU are doing besides sitting on the sidelines being snarky?I love my job but I know we don’t do the heavy lifting;we get paid big salaries to TALK ABOUT stories and that is easy..thank you to everyone helping..from healthcare workers to businesses https://t.co/E6EDhUcSll — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) March 30, 2020

Then Velshi explained for the first time that he is “grateful” for what Lindell is doing, before asking whether Lindell’s status as a Trump donor could be what Solyndrafied — err, solidified his role in the presser.

“Because asking THAT question on behalf of the public IS our job,” said the guy whose first tweet was a snarky wisecrack at Lindell’s expense.

Greta, I’m grateful for what he’s doing, but are you at all curious about whether donations ($200k) to Trump should play a role in whom the president highlights at a time like this? Because asking THAT question on behalf of the public IS our job. — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) March 31, 2020

Some of Greta’s former colleagues at Fox also responded.

When you start producing 50 thousand masks a day you can go up to the podium too In the meantime sit on your fence and keep your thumb up your ass. https://t.co/RWO6chxPXQ — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 30, 2020

And that’s the latest from the Journalist Wars.

