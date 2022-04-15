Moscow Times’ Russian-Language Service Blocked by Kremlin Over ‘False’ War Coverage

Russian-language reporting from the Moscow Times has been blocked in the country after the Kremlin accused it of inaccurate reporting about the war in Ukraine.

In a Friday post, the paper announced its coverage in Russian had been blocked by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor). The blackout of its reporting came after the outlet reported some riot police officers said they would not fight in Ukraine.

In a story with no author byline, the Times reported:

The state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor blocked The Moscow Times’ Russian-language service in accordance with an April 12 order from the Prosecutor General’s Office, according to its database of restrictions. Roskomnadzor’s database mentions the order along with MT Russian’s April 4 article on riot police officers refusing to fight in Ukraine and returning to Russia. The prosecutor’s office has not yet notified The Moscow Times of its decision.

The paper’s English-language edition is still available, while the Russian-language edition is available for readers who are both abroad and using a VPN.

Neither Roskomnadzor nor Russia’s government has commented on the Times being blocked in Russia.

Since Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Kremlin has targeted journalists who deviate from official government-approved narratives about the war.

In March, Russia made reporting “false information” about its war a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

NPR reported the law forced numerous reporters to flee the country. Many of them ended up in Turkey.

Russia has also attempted to block citizens from reading any information which is at odds with official state reporting on the war.

The country has blocked its people from using Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com