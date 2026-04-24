Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ripped European countries over a lack of support in the Iran war, mocking their “fancy conferences” over the conflict.

During a Friday morning press conference on the war, Hegseth took multiple shots at the European Union, calling for them to do more to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply runs through.

Iran recently declared its own blockade in the Strait amid President Donald Trump extending a ceasefire with the country.

Hegseth told allies refusing to support the war that the “free riding is over” and the Strait of Hormuz is more essential to other countries than the United States.

Hegseth said:

Europe and Asia have benefited from our protection for decades, but the time for free-riding is over. America and the free world deserve allies who are capable, who are loyal, and who understand that being an ally is not a one-way street, it is a two-way street. We are not counting on Europe, but they need the Strait of Hormuz much more than we do and might want to start doing less talking and having less fancy conferences in Europe, and get a boat. This is much more their fight than ours. On this core mission, America’s will is unshakable. Our capabilities unmatched, our blockade only growing and going global. As the president said, we have all the time in the world. Iran has a historic chance to make a serious deal and the ball is in their court.

He later referred to a meeting by EU leaders to discuss the Iran conflict in a Cyprus summit this week as a “silly conference.”

“I would call it a silly conference in Europe last week where they got together and talked about talking about maybe doing something eventually when things are done,” Hegseth said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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