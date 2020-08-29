MSNBC’s Michael Steele Mocks Trump Over Claim He’s Done Most for Black People: He ‘Hasn’t Done Jack For Black Folks’

MSNBC analyst Michael Steele clapped back hard at President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he’s done more for Black Americans than any president since MAYBE Abraham Lincoln, telling SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that “Donald Trump hasn’t done jack for Black folks.”

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Steele — who is the newest member of The Lincoln Project — about Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention.

“Donald Trump said last night that ‘I say very modestly that I have done more for African Americans and community than any president since Abraham Lincoln, our first Republican president,” Obeidallah told Steele, and asked “You are in the Lincoln project, you’re also African-American. What’s your reaction to Trump literally saying this last night at the RNC acceptance speech?”

Pointing at a smile, Stelle told Dean “This is my reaction right here. He’s such a funny man. He’s such a funny man.”

He continued:

Donald Trump hasn’t done jack for Black folks. Donald Trump built housing that he didn’t want Black folks to live in. Donald Trump promoted the execution of five young Black men who everybody knew, but then was proven, to be innocent and to this day still advocates for their execution. So yeah, you can talk about Black unemployment all day long because that’s all you got, you can talk about your criminal justice reform, I get that, and it’s good important work, but at the same time you’re looking at all the other things. So don’t dangle out this one positive thing over here, and while you’re doing 5,6,7-10 bad things over there. And so I just find it laughable, you’re not Abraham Lincoln, Donald Trump, I hate to tell you that. And Black folks don’t look at you this way. And this idea, this push to get Black men, because this really is a push to get Black men to turn out and vote for Trump, yeah that’ll work as long as they don’t tell their wives or their girlfriends that they’re doing it, because that’s a beating they don’t want, I suspect, good luck with that.

Watch the clip above, via SiriusXM.

