President Donald Trump reached out to Speaker Nancy Pelosi to ask about a compromise on releasing the whistleblower complaint that has fueled a renewed impeachment inquiry, an offer that was quickly shot down by the Democratic leader.

According to reporting by MSNBC’s Heidi Przybyla, Trump called Pelosi on Tuesday — the same day she blasted his “transgressions” in a formal press conference where she announced a former impeachment inquiry — and spoke with her to inquire about working with her and House Democrats.

“You’re reporting that the Speaker and the President spoke today,” Ari Melber asked Przybyla on The Beat. “He’s had a busy day at the UN, but you’re saying that the pressure led to this call?”

“Don’t know what specifically set up the call, but we do know that there was a call between the two and in the call Donald Trump used language that we’ve heard him use before,” Przybyla said.

“The president actually said to Nancy Pelosi, ‘Hey, can we do something about this whistleblower complaint? Can we work something out?'” Przybyla told Melber, based on he conversations with sources in Pelosi’s office.

“And [Pelosi] said, ‘Yes, you can tell your people to obey the law,'” Przybyla recounted. “So she quickly swatted that down and made it clear that it is full steam ahead” on impeachment.

Later tonight the New York Times reported the White House has dropped its objection to the whistleblower speaking to Congress.

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

