NBC News’ Michael Beschloss Has Been Epically Trolling Trump for Days with Stunning Historical Photos

By Tommy ChristopherSep 5th, 2020, 11:18 am

NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss has been waging an epic troll of President Donald Trump over multiple stories that he denigrated American warfighters — simply by posting historical photos that contrast those allegations.

Beschloss frequently tweets historical photos, but a definite theme emerged after the publication of a story in The Atlanticnow confirmed and enhanced by reporting from The Associated PressThe Washington Postand Fox News — that detailed a raft of Trump comments denigrating dead, wounded, captured, and every other type of U.S. warfighter.

He began with a photo captioned “President Jimmy Carter, 1977, congratulating his new chief of the Veterans Administration, Max Cleland, who at 25 lost both legs and right forearm while fighting for his country in Vietnam”.

Beschloss has followed that up with a pointed selection of photos depicting the sacrifices of U.S. service members in war, and the ways in which other U.S. presidents have dealt with them.

The historian’s Trump-trolling photo essay is still in progress as of this writing.

