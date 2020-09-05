NBC News’ Michael Beschloss Has Been Epically Trolling Trump for Days with Stunning Historical Photos

NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss has been waging an epic troll of President Donald Trump over multiple stories that he denigrated American warfighters — simply by posting historical photos that contrast those allegations.

Beschloss frequently tweets historical photos, but a definite theme emerged after the publication of a story in The Atlantic — now confirmed and enhanced by reporting from The Associated Press, The Washington Post, and Fox News — that detailed a raft of Trump comments denigrating dead, wounded, captured, and every other type of U.S. warfighter.

He began with a photo captioned “President Jimmy Carter, 1977, congratulating his new chief of the Veterans Administration, Max Cleland, who at 25 lost both legs and right forearm while fighting for his country in Vietnam”.

President Jimmy Carter, 1977, congratulating his new chief of the Veterans Administration, Max Cleland, who at 25 lost both legs and right forearm while fighting for his country in Vietnam:#Getty pic.twitter.com/FiF4BYwpqU — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 3, 2020

Beschloss has followed that up with a pointed selection of photos depicting the sacrifices of U.S. service members in war, and the ways in which other U.S. presidents have dealt with them.

General Eisenhower grieving at US cemetery, Normandy, France, two decades after D-Day: #CBS pic.twitter.com/GAIpdjcc2B — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 3, 2020

President Lincoln honors fallen soldiers at Gettysburg, 1863: pic.twitter.com/dy4cD2AYtJ — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 3, 2020

In the Paris rain, May 1961, Presidents Kennedy and de Gaulle honor soldiers who gave their lives: pic.twitter.com/rhkGuQHdC7 — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 3, 2020

President Theodore Roosevelt and his son Quentin, who later died in combat during

World War I: pic.twitter.com/NiUSQxPKwg — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 3, 2020

An American veteran who lost his arm while fighting in World War II salutes at the Lincoln Memorial: #NARA pic.twitter.com/AtyLgF06i8 — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 3, 2020

John McCain after 5-1/2 years as POW in North Vietnam, 1973: pic.twitter.com/jwYOy7tKss — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 4, 2020

“Our Fighters Deserve Our Best”—US Army, World War II: pic.twitter.com/BUEA4pi7OV — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 4, 2020

President Truman welcomes injured World War II veterans at White House garden party, 1946: #WHHA pic.twitter.com/n1033nRrDF — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 4, 2020

Americans preparing to fight for freedom on D-Day 1944. Sgt. Sandy Martin [top left] died on Omaha Beach in France and is buried there. #NARA pic.twitter.com/Rn14nMcvvT — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 4, 2020

Potter: “George, I’m an old man and most people hate me. . . .During the Depression. . .you and I saved the Building and Loan, and I saved all the rest.”

Bailey: “Most people say you stole all the rest.”

Potter: “The envious ones say that, George, the suckers.” pic.twitter.com/jdhqcAg0xg — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 4, 2020

Dwight Eisenhower while giving speech to veterans in 1952 and discussing those who died under his command on D-Day: #Walker pic.twitter.com/0y7FRzttRE — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 4, 2020

The historian’s Trump-trolling photo essay is still in progress as of this writing.

